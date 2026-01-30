Title-chasing Arsenal face a tricky trip to Leeds, who have an excellent recent record at Elland Road.
Here is where to find English-language live streams of Leeds vs Arsenal, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
|USA
|USA Network
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Canada
|Fubo Canada
|India
|JioStar
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|Malaysia
|Astro
|Middle East
|beIN Sports MENA
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Leeds vs Arsenal kick-off time
Today's game between Leeds and Arsenal kicks off on 31 Jan 2026 at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.
Match preview
Leeds haven't lost a home game in the Premier League since 23 November against Aston Villa. Since then, they've collected 11 points from a possible 15 at Elland Road, only dropping points in a 3-3 draw with Liverpool and a 1-1 stalemate with Man United.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are on an uncharacteristically poor winless run of three matches in the Premier League, collecting just two points in that sequence. Still, they hold a four-point lead at the summit. They rotated their squad in a midweek 3-2 win over Kairat Almaty in the Champions League, where they are safely through to the last 16.
Injury news, suspensions, key stats
Leeds will be without Gabriel Gudmundsson, Daniel James and Jaka Bijol.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has nine goals from 21 EPL appearances this season for Leeds.
16-year-old Max Dowman is now the only Arsenal player on the sidelines with an injury.
Arteta must choose between Myles Lewis-Skelly, Piero Hincapie and fit-again Riccardo Calafiori for the left-back role.
Team news & squads
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Standings
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds vs Arsenal today
NordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
>How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.