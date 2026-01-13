Juarez and Chivas meet here on Matchday 2 of the Clausura in Liga MX.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of FC Juarez vs Chivas as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

FC Juárez vs Chivas kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Benito Juarez

Juarez vs Chivas kicks off on 13 Jan 2026 at 22:10 EST.

Match preview

Juarez and Chivas both opened up their Clausura campaigns with wins. Juarez claimed a 2-1 win at Mazatlan, while Chivas won 2-0 at home to Pachuca.

Colombian star Oscar Estupinan got eight goals in 15 Apertura appearances, while 22-year-old Armando Gonzalez was a revelation for Chivas in the Apertura, scoring 12 goals in 18 appearances.

Five of the last six meetings between these sides featured goals at both ends.

Injury news

Bryan Romero, Diego Valoyes and Guillermo Ruiz are all doubts for Juarez. Gilberto Sepulveda and Leonardo Sepulveda are doubts for Chivas, while Diego Campillo is definitely out with a broken foot.

Team news & squads

