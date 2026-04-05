A record-equalling 186th top-flight meeting between Inter and Roma could have a big say in the title race and top-four picture.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Inter vs Roma, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Inter vs Roma with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Inter vs Roma for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Inter vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

Inter vs Roma kicks off on 5 Apr 2026 at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

The international break came at a good time for Inter, who failed to win any of their last four matches (D3, L1), three of which came in Serie A. Not since April 2023 have they failed to win four consecutive top-flight matches.

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After a five-game winless run in all competitions of their own, Roma claimed a crucial 1-0 win against Lecce to stay in the hunt for a top-four finish. Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini has lost a career-high 18 Serie A H2Hs against Inter, and Roma have lost three of their last four away league matches, so the omens aren't looking good.

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Key stats & injury news

Carlos Augusto is suspended for Inter, and Yann Bisseck is injured, but Lautaro Martínez could return. Manu Koné missed Roma’s last match, while Wesley França was injured on international duty.

Marcus Thuram has two goals in three Serie A H2Hs.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Roma today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: