Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Friendlies
team-logoColombia
team-logoCroatia
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONS
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Colombia vs Croatia Friendlies game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Colombia vs Croatia
Colombia
Croatia
Friendlies

How to watch the Friendlies match between Colombia and Croatia, as well as kick-off time and team news

Colombia vs Croatia is the first-ever men's international meeting between these two nations as they fine-tune preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Colombia vs Croatia, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Colombia vs Croatia with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

How to watch and live stream Colombia vs Croatia for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Stream Colombia vs Croatia on FuboStart free trial

Colombia vs Croatia kick-off time

crest
Friendlies - Friendlies

Colombia vs Croatia kicks off on 26 Mar 2026 at 19:30 EST and 23:30 GMT. 

Match preview

Nestor Lorenzo’s Colombia side is currently on a nine-match unbeaten streak, most recently beating Australia 3-0 thanks to goals from James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and Jefferson Lerma. 

Colombia v Australia - International FriendlyGetty Images

Croatia topped their UEFA qualifying group with 22 points and enters this match following a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Montenegro. Los Cafeteros have not lost in over a year, while Croatia have won seven of their last eight encounters, so this is a clash of in-form teams. Look out for veteran opposing skippers Rodriguez and Luka Modric, both formerly of Real Madrid. Modric will win his 195th cap, while Minnesota United playmaker Rodriguez is in line to win his 123rd.

Luka Modric CroatiaGetty Images

Key stats

Colombian attacker Luis Diaz has 15 goals and 11 assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Yerry Mina and forward Jhon Durán are injured for Colombia.

Croatia's Manchester City duo Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić are sidelined with injuries.

Luis Diaz Colombia 2025Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

COL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CRO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs Croatia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting