Atletico Madrid's pedigree in the Champions League makes them favourites to get past Club Brugge and reach the last 16, but their recent away form will be a concern going into the first leg.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Jan Breydel Stadion

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid will kick off on 18 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Winning their last two league phase games was enough to see Club Brugge claim a place in the top 24. The Belgian side is in good form, winning five of their last six competitive outings, and might see this as the ideal time to face Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone shuffled his pack at the weekend, and his side lost 3-0 at struggling Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga. Atleti have lost four of their last six two-legged UCL ties. Uncharacteristically, they haven't kept a clean sheet in their last eight matches in this competition.

Getty Images

Injury news, key stats

Club Brugge could be without Dani van den Heuvel and Lynnt Audoor, with both players considered doubtful

Pablo Barrios is Atleti's only injury concern.

Club Brugge have scored 2+ goals in five successive home games and rattled in 12 goals in their last three Belgian Pro League outings.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 16 D. van den Heuvel Injuries and Suspensions 8 P. Barrios

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

