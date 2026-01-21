This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoPafos FC
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Chelsea vs Pafos FC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Chelsea and Pafos FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea can go into the top eight of the Champions League league phase if they win against Pafos and other results go their way.   

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Chelsea vs Pafos FC, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today. 

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaSony Sports Network
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

Chelsea vs Pafos FC kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Pafos kicks off on 21 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT. 

Match preview

Newly-appointed Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior will take charge of his fourth game and will do so in a fourth different competition here against the Cypriot outfit Pafos. His predecessor, Enzo Maresca, oversaw the first six group phase matches, leaving the Blues on 10 points and with work to do. All of their defeats have been away from home, and the Londoners have beaten Barcelona, Ajax and Benfica at Stamford Bridge in this competition. Rosenier's side beat West Ham at the weekend in the Premier League, only the club's second win from eight across all competitions. 

Debutants Pafos have far from ashamed themselves, with a highlight win against Villarreal in November. However, thorough defeats against Bayern and Juventus have highlighted the gulf between them and the best European sides.

Chelsea v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Injuries, suspensions, key stats

Tosin Aradabioyo could miss a few weeks with a hamstring issue picked up against West Ham. Romeo Lavia and Levi Colwill are still out, but Malo Gusto, Estevao and Jamie Gittens could return. 

Former Blues defender David Luiz could miss a reunion with his old club after picking up an injury at the weekend. David Goldar and Joao Correira are also doubtful.

Estevao Chelsea BarcelonaGetty Images

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Pafos FC Probable lineups

ChelseaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestPAF
1
R. Sanchez
3
M. Cucurella
23
T. Chalobah
29
W. Fofana
24
R. James
7
P. Neto
25
M. Caicedo
8
E. Fernandez
10
C. Palmer
49
A. Garnacho
20
J. Pedro
93
N. Michael
23
D. Luckassen
12
K. Sema
2
K. Pileas
25
B. Langa
11
Jaja
88
Pepe
30
V. Dragomir
17
M. Orsic
26
I. Sunjic
9
M. Bassouamina

4-2-3-1

PAFAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Rosenior

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Celades

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

PAF
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

0