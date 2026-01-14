Club América welcomes Atlético San Luis in the early stages of the Liga MX Clausura, with the hosts looking to assert their title credentials against a visiting side eager to prove their competitiveness.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of CF America vs. Atlético de San Luis, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

CF America vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Banorte

Today's game between CF America and Atletico de San Luis will kick off at 8:05 pm ET and 1:05 am GMT.

Match context

América enters the matchup as clear favorites, buoyed by their strong squad depth and consistent performances at home. The Eagles have long been one of Liga MX’s dominant forces, and early points in the Clausura are crucial as they aim to set the tone for another deep playoff run. Playing in familiar surroundings, América is expected to control possession, dictate tempo, and apply sustained pressure in the attacking third.

Atlético San Luis, meanwhile, arrives with the challenge of facing one of the league’s toughest opponents away from home. While results have been inconsistent, Guillermo Abascal’s side have shown in recent seasons that they are capable of frustrating top teams and capitalizing on defensive lapses. Their approach is likely to be more cautious, focusing on defensive organization and quick transitions, with counterattacks serving as their primary route to goal.

André Jardine’s América are expected to press high and commit numbers forward, using width and quick ball circulation to break down a compact defense. San Luis will likely sit deep, absorb pressure, and look to exploit space behind América’s back line when opportunities arise.

All signs point toward a match where Club América hold the upper hand, particularly if they convert early chances. San Luis will need discipline, resilience, and efficiency in front of goal to stay competitive. While an upset cannot be ruled out, the balance of quality, form, and history suggests América are well positioned to claim all three points.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, América has dominated this fixture, with a significantly higher number of wins in past meetings. Their recent encounters have often tilted toward the Eagles, including wins both home and away. However, San Luis have pulled surprise results before against top teams, showing they can be competitive on their day.

