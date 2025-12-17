How to watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 semi-final draw, start time, ball numbers & more

The 2025-26 Carabao Cup began in August 2025 and will soon be narrowed down to the final four teams this December, with the semi-finals coming into view next year.

Three of the quarter-finals will be concluded by the time of the semi-final draw, with the last quarter-final tie between Arsenal and Crystal Palace moved to next week due to Palace's European commitments.

Here's how to watch the semi-final draw live, plus more details, such as ball numbers.

Key Carabao Cup draw information

Date: Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Time: 10 pm GMT (5 pm ET) approx. Channel: Sky Sports Main Event / Paramount+

Carabao Cup semi-final draw stream & TV channel

The semi-final draw for the 2025-26 Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports Main Event after the quarter-final tie between Newcastle and Fulham ends. Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp and Sheffield United legend Michael Brown will help complete the draw, assisting host Simon Thomas.

The draw and reaction are also being streamed live on the official Sky Sports YouTube channel, which you can see above.

Sky Sports Main Event is actually showing the earlier quarter-final game between Manchester City and Brentford, which kicks off at 7:30 pm GMT (2:30 pm ET), while the Newcastle vs Fulham game is live on Sky Sports Premier League, as well as the free-to-air channel ITV1.

Viewers in the United States can stream Carabao Cup action live on Paramount+.

When does the Carabao Cup semi-final draw take place?

As noted, the draw will take place after the game between Newcastle and Fulham. That match is scheduled for an 8:15 pm GMT kick-off (3:15 pm ET), so the draw will happen at approximately 10 pm GMT (5 pm ET).

CITY VS BEES: How to watch & stream Man City vs Brentford in the Carabao Cup

MAGPIES VS COTTAGERS: How to watch & stream Newcastle vs Fulham in the Carabao Cup

What are the ball numbers for the draw?

You can see the ball numbers for the draw below.

Number Team 1 Chelsea 2 Man City or Brentford 3 Newcastle or Fulham 4 Arsenal or Crystal Palace

When will the Carabao Cup semi-finals be played?

The 2025-26 Carabao Cup semi-finals will be played across two legs in January and February 2026.

The first legs will be played on the week commencing January 12, 2026, and the second legs will be played in the first week of February.