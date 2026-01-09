This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoCameroon
Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium
team-logoMorocco
James Freemantle

How to watch Cameroon vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Cameroon and Morocco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Five-time champions Cameroon meet hosts, Morocco, in a mouthwatering AFCON quarter-final clash.    

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Cameroon vs Morocco, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFanatiz
UK4Seven
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

How to watch and live stream Cameroon vs Morocco for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Cameroon vs Morocco kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage
Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

Today's game between Cameroon and Morocco will kick off on 9 Jan 2026 at 14:00 EST and 19:00 GMT. 

Match context

Cameroon's Indomitable Lions weathered early and late storms against South Africa to see out a 2-1 victory in the Round of 16.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane stood out for them with a towering headed goal in only his third international cap. After South Africa's late goal from Evidence Makgopa, Cameroonian goalkeeper Devis Epassy stepped up to the plate with a string of saves to deny Bafana, and help his country progress. 

Cameroon and Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba: "We are on a good run, it's up to us to keep our heads cool and continue like this. Our mindset is very positive, we play for each other, and that's what makes our team strong."

Hosts Morocco, AFCON winners in 1976, are unbeaten after the group stages in 2025 and conceded only a single goal. Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz has three goals so far. 

Team news & squads

Cameroon vs Morocco Probable lineups

CameroonHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestMAR
16
D. Epassy
5
N. Tolo
17
S. Kotto
3
C. Malone
18
M. Nagida
2
J. Tchamadeu
15
A. Avom
24
C. Baleba
26
C. Kofane
10
B. Mbeumo
14
D. Namaso
1
Y. Bounou
3
N. Mazraoui
2
A. Hakimi
25
A. Masina
5
N. Aguerd
11
I. Saibari
23
B. El Khannouss
24
N. El Aynaoui
10
B. Diaz
20
A. El Kaabi
17
A. Ezzalzouli

4-3-3

MARAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Pagou

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • W. Regragui

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

CMR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CMR

Last 5 matches

MAR

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

