Ten-time Copa del Rey winners Atletico Madrid and defending champions Barcelona meet here in the first leg of the semi-finals.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Atletico Madrid vs Barca for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona kick off on 12 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have been uncharacteristically inconsistent in 2026, winning only four of their 10 matches across all competitions this calendar year.

Barcelona are still hunting a quadruple and is just three matches away from defending its Copa del Rey title. Impressively, the 32-time winners have reached the semi-finals of this competition in 13 of the last 16 seasons.

Getty Images

Key stats, injury news

Johnny Cardoso and Pablo Barrios are unavailable for Atleti.

Andreas Christensen, Gavi, Pedri, Raphinha and Marcus Rashford are unavailable for Barcelona.

Barcelona have won eight of the last ten H2Hs (D1, L1), while they are also undefeated in their last eight Copa del Rey clashes with Atlético Madrid (W6, D2).

Barca have won their last six matches in all competitions, scoring at least twice in each of those wins.

Getty/Goal

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: