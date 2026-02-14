Aston Villa and Newcastle meet in arguably the tie of the fourth round in this season's FA Cup.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Aston Villa vs Newcastle United, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Villa Park

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United kicks off on 14 Feb 2026 at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

After dropping points in back-to-back Premier League games against Brentford and Bournemouth, Villa edged out a 1-0 win against Brighton at Villa Park, thanks to a late own goal to solidify their grip on third place.

Newcastle recently arrested a mini-freefall where they picked up just one win in nine across all competitions, by beating the beleaguered Tottenham in their last EPL outing. However, that was the Magpies' only away success in five outings. Eddie Howe's side have won just three of 13 away games in the EPL this term. The Geordies face a daunting upcoming run of league games against Man City, Everton, Man United, Chelsea and Sunderland and then an arduous journey to face Qarabag in the Champions League.

An FA Cup tie is potentially a nice distraction before all of that.

Key stats, injury news

Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara and Andres Garcia all remain sidelined. January arrival Alysson has recovered from a knee issue.

As for Newcastle, Joelinton, Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth all miss this trip. Eddie Howe is sweating over the fitness of Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Miley.

Morgan Rogers has been involved in four goals in five FA Cup starts for Aston Villa (three goals, one assist)

Team news & squads

