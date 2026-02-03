Segunda Division side Albacete hope to continue their fairytale run when they welcome Barcelona in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Here is where to find English-language live streams of Albacete vs Barcelona as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Albacete vs Barcelona kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey Estadio Carlos Belmonte

Albacete vs Barcelona will kick off on 3 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Albacete could hardly be in better form, unbeaten in five matches, including four wins. Albacete, undoubtedly underdogs here against the most decorated team in Copa del Rey history, will still be quietly confident after disposing of Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Barca are 32-time winners of this competition and the defending champions, and are currently leading the way in LaLiga, most recently coming from behind to beat Elche 3-1.

Injury news

For Albacete, Higinio Marin is a doubt due to a thigh injury, while Edward Cedeno remains unavailable following surgery.

Barcelona remain without Gavi due to a long-term injury, while Pedri is sidelined with a hamstring problem. Andreas Christensen is also out.

