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Book Tunisia vs Japan World Cup Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy Tunisia vs Japan tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Estadio BBVA information & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Tunisia vs Japan at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to deliver another unforgettable summer of football across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with Tunisia taking on Japan in Monterrey in one of the most exciting intercontinental clashes of the group stage.

Japan continues to establish itself as one of Asia’s strongest international sides, while Tunisia arrives with one of the most passionate fanbases in African football. With both teams aiming to secure a place in the knockout stages, supporters are expected to travel in huge numbers to Estadio BBVA.

GOAL has everything you need to know about buying Tunisia vs Japan tickets, including ticket prices, hospitality options, stadium information, and where fans can secure the cheapest seats before they sell out.

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When is Tunisia vs Japan?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
June 20, 2026 - 19:00Tunisia vs JapanEstadio BBVA, MonterreyTickets

Tunisia World Cup 2026 Fixtures

DateFixtureVenueTickets
June 15, 2026Sweden vs. TunisiaEstadio Monterrey (Monterrey, Mexico)Tickets
June 21, 2026Tunisia vs. JapanEstadio Monterrey (Monterrey, Mexico)Tickets
June 25, 2026Tunisia vs. NetherlandsKansas City Stadium (Kansas City, USA)Tickets

Japan World Cup 2026 Fixtures

DateFixtureVenueTickets
June 14, 2026Netherlands vs. JapanDallas Stadium (Arlington, USA)Tickets
June 20, 2026Tunisia vs. JapanEstadio Monterrey (Monterrey, Mexico)Tickets
June 25, 2026Japan vs. SwedenDallas Stadium (Arlington, USA)Tickets

How can I get Tunisia vs Japan tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Tunisia vs Japan at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Friendlies
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Friendlies
Austria crest
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Tunisia crest
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  • Official FIFA sales: FIFA continues to release ticket inventory during multiple sales phases, including first-come, first-served windows.
  • FIFA resale marketplace: Fans can buy verified resale tickets directly through FIFA’s official ticket exchange platform.
  • Secondary marketplaces: Platforms like StubHub remain one of the fastest and easiest ways to secure seats for sold-out World Cup fixtures.
  • Hospitality packages: Premium hospitality bundles include luxury seating, VIP lounges, catering, and exclusive matchday experiences.

All FIFA World Cup tickets are expected to be delivered digitally through FIFA’s official ticketing app.

Fans hoping to secure the cheapest Tunisia vs Japan tickets should purchase as early as possible, as prices are expected to rise significantly closer to kickoff.

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How much are Tunisia vs Japan tickets?

FIFA has introduced variable pricing for the 2026 World Cup, meaning ticket prices differ depending on seating category, location, and market demand.

Group-stage matches remain among the most affordable opportunities for fans to experience the World Cup live, particularly in the early sales phases.

The cheapest Tunisia vs Japan tickets are currently expected to start from around $80 to $160, depending on seating section and resale demand.

CategoryGroup StageRound of 16 - QuartersSemis & Final
Category 1$250 - $400$600 - $1,200$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2$150 - $280$400 - $800$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3$100 - $200$200 - $500$600 - $2,790
Category 4$60 - $120$150 - $350$400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Estadio BBVA

Tunisia vs Japan will take place at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, one of Mexico’s premier football stadiums and home to Liga MX giants Monterrey.

Known for its modern architecture and passionate atmosphere, the stadium has become one of the standout venues selected for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Located in Guadalupe, within the Monterrey metropolitan area, Estadio BBVA is expected to host more than 50,000 fans during World Cup matches.

Fans attending Tunisia vs Japan can expect:

  • Modern digital ticket access systems
  • Premium food and hospitality zones
  • High-quality viewing angles throughout the stadium
  • VIP seating and hospitality experiences
  • Easy access from downtown Monterrey and Monterrey International Airport
  • Dedicated public transport and rideshare areas on matchdays

Monterrey is expected to deliver one of the best atmospheres of the tournament, especially with supporters from Tunisia and Japan known for travelling in large numbers and creating vibrant matchday scenes.

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Frequently asked questions

The best time to buy is as early as possible. Prices are expected to increase significantly closer to the tournament.

Current entry-level prices are expected to start from approximately $80 to $160 depending on seat location and market demand.

Yes. StubHub offers buyer protection policies designed to help ensure fans receive valid tickets before the event.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be digital and managed through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

Yes. Hospitality packages are available through official premium partners and selected resale marketplaces.

International visitors are responsible for ensuring they have the correct travel authorization and visa documentation before travelling to Mexico.

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