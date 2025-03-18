How to buy Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad tickets: Copa del Rey ticket prices, resale & more

All you need to know about booking tickets to see Real Madrid in Cup action at the Bernabeu

Keen to see the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior & Jude Bellingham in action this season, but struggling to get your hands on Champions League or La Liga tickets? Treat yourself and others to a midweek cup clash underneath the lights at one of European football’s iconic venues as the 20-time Copa del Rey winners, Real Madrid, look to book their place in the 2025 Final.

Los Blancos hold a slender 1-goal advantage over Real Sociedad as the sides head to the Bernabeu on April 1 for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie. Endrick scored the only goal of the game when the sides met in the 1st leg at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian. The Brazilian youngster latched on to a brilliant through ball from Jude Bellingham in the 19th minute to slot home. That result sets up an intriguing second leg that you won’t want to miss, with a place in the Final at the Estadio De La Cartuja in Sevilla on April 26 at stake.

Real Madrid are going great guns, still eyeing prizes on all fronts following their penalty shootout triumph against Atletico Madrid at the last-16 stage of the Champions League. The Copa del Rey may be low on their priority list, but adding silverware to the bulging trophy cabinet at the Bernabeu has become second nature to Carlo Ancelotti’s men, and they won’t go soft on Sociedad.

Real Sociedad are off the pace in La Liga when it comes to European qualifying spots, so going all the way in the Copa del Rey will prove essential if they are to realise their dreams of playing in a continental club competition for a sixth successive season. As well as securing a Europa League spot for the next season, Copa del Rey winners (and runners-up) also qualify for the four-team Supercopa de Espana event.

Including that first-leg defeat, Sociedad have lost four on the bounce against Real Madrid, failing to score in the last three of those encounters. However, the underdogs will take some heart from Copa del Rey match-ups between the two clubs in previous campaigns. They famously beat Real Madrid 4-3 at the Bernabeu in the 2020 quarter-finals, en route to lifting the trophy that season.

Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how to buy tickets to Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey semi-final clash with Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu, including the cost and where to purchase them.

When is the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey match?

When: Tuesday, April 1 Kick-off: 9:30 pm CET (8:30 pm BST) Where: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

The Santiago Bernabeu is a retractable roof stadium in Madrid. With a seating capacity of almost 80,000, it is the second-largest football stadium in Spain, and it's been the home of Real Madrid since its completion in 1947. The Bernabeu is one of the world's most famous football venues and has staged the final of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League on four occasions (1957, 1969, 1980 & 2010), as well as the 1982 FIFA World Cup Final, in which Italy beat West Germany 3-1.

Away from football, the Bernabeu has also hosted many international and homegrown musical legends over the years, including Julio Iglesias, Frank Sinatra, U2, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, and most recently Taylor Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey tickets: How much do they cost?

Getty Images

Ticket prices for Real Madrid games at the Bernabeu are usually determined by the strength of the opposition and the seating area required. Depending on the stand chosen and the fixture's popularity, the price of a single matchday ticket can vary from as low as €75 to €410 for a premium seat. On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure seats from €86 all the way up to €1,198.

How to buy Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey tickets

Getty Images

Real Madrid's official ticket sales channels are www.realmadrid.com and www.entradas.com, where you can purchase tickets for Real Madrid's football and basketball matches, men's and women's.

In addition, fans can purchase Real Madrid tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey match

Getty Images

If you cannot buy tickets for the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey Cup clash, it will be shown live on Premier Sports, which has acquired the exclusive UK rights to the Copa del Rey semi-finals and final. Premier Sports is available as an add-on subscription through Sky, Virgin Media, and Prime Video. On Sky, it costs £10.99 per month with a 12-month minimum term, £15.99 with a 1-month minimum term, or £120 for an annual subscription. Virgin Media customers can subscribe for £12.99 a month, and Amazon Prime Video customers can add Premier Sports for £14.99 a month.

Spanish soccer fans will be able to watch Copa del Rey matches on Movistar’s relaunched over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, which also features coverage of major sports properties such as La Liga and the National Basketball Association (NBA). Movistar+ will also provide exclusive coverage of UEFA club competitions until at least 2027, costing €13 per month.

How did Real Madrid and Real Sociedad qualify for the Copa del Rey semi-finals?

Getty Images

As Real Madrid reigned supreme as La Liga champions last season, they didn’t enter this season’s Copa del Rey until the Round of 32 stage in January. Ancelotti’s men kicked off with a 5-0 romp on the road against minnows Deportiva Minera, but they’d be given a much stiffer test in the last 16 by Celta Vigo. They’d eventually see off Los Celestes 5-2 in extra-time. Real Madrid also needed to dig deep in the quarter-finals, where an injury-time winner from youngster Gonzalo Garcia saved their blushes against Leganes and secured them a spot in the semis.

Real Sociedad also began their Copa del Rey quest with a stress-free 5-0 victory on the road over Jove Espanol. However, tougher away victories would follow against Conquense (1-0 AET) and Ponferradina (2-0). Back on home turf, Imanol Alguacil's Txuri-Urdin would send Rayo Vallecano and Osasuna packing to set up their semi-final encounter with Real Madrid. Defense has been key to Real Sociedad’s Copa del Rey run so far, having conceded just twice in six games during the competition to date.