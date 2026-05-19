How to buy Belgium vs Iran tickets: World Cup ticket prices, SoFi Stadium information & more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to deliver another unforgettable month of football, and Belgium’s meeting with Iran in Los Angeles is shaping up to be one of the standout clashes of the group stage.

With Belgium continuing to boast one of the strongest squads in international football and Iran carrying huge momentum as one of Asia’s most consistent sides, supporters are already rushing to secure seats for this highly anticipated encounter at SoFi Stadium.

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to buy Belgium vs Iran tickets, including ticket prices, hospitality packages, stadium details, and the cheapest available seats online.

When is Belgium vs Iran?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 21, 2026 - 19:00 Belgium vs Iran SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Tickets

Belgium World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 Belgium vs Egypt Lumen Field, Seattle Tickets June 21, 2026 Belgium vs Iran SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Tickets June 26, 2026 New Zealand vs Belgium BC Place, Vancouver Tickets

Iran World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 Iran vs New Zealand SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Tickets June 21, 2026 Belgium vs Iran SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Tickets June 26, 2026 Egypt vs Iran Lumen Field, Seattle Tickets

How can I get Belgium vs Iran tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Belgium vs Iran at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Official FIFA sales: FIFA continues to release tickets through phased sales periods, including lottery phases and first-come, first-served windows.

FIFA continues to release tickets through phased sales periods, including lottery phases and first-come, first-served windows. FIFA resale platform: Supporters can buy verified resale tickets directly from other fans through FIFA’s official ticket marketplace.

Supporters can buy verified resale tickets directly from other fans through FIFA’s official ticket marketplace. Secondary ticket marketplaces: StubHub remains one of the fastest ways to secure seats for sold-out World Cup fixtures and high-demand matches.

StubHub remains one of the fastest ways to secure seats for sold-out World Cup fixtures and high-demand matches. Hospitality packages: Premium hospitality options include guaranteed seating, VIP lounges, exclusive food service, and luxury matchday experiences.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be issued digitally through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

How much are Belgium vs Iran tickets?

Ticket prices for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches vary depending on seating category, demand, and tournament stage.

The cheapest Belgium vs Iran tickets are currently expected to start from approximately $100 to $180 on resale platforms, while premium, lower-tier seats and hospitality packages can rise significantly.

Fans looking for the best-value seats should buy as early as possible before prices increase closer to kickoff.

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarter-finals Semi-finals & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about SoFi Stadium

Belgium vs Iran will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, one of the most advanced sporting venues in the world.

Opened in 2020, the stadium is home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers and has quickly become one of the centrepieces of major international sporting events in the United States.

SoFi Stadium is expected to host several major FIFA World Cup 2026 fixtures thanks to its world-class facilities, massive seating capacity, and location close to downtown Los Angeles.

The stadium is expected to host more than 70,000 supporters during the FIFA World Cup, creating an electric atmosphere for one of the tournament’s most exciting group-stage matches