How ‘rich owners’ Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney keep Wrexham inside Financial Fair Play regulations

Wrexham executive director Humphrey Kerr has explained how “rich owners” Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney keep the club inside FFP regulations.

Hollywood owners have invested heavily

Rewarded with promotion to League Two

Bringing in enough to balance the books

WHAT HAPPENED? Questions have been asked of how the Welsh outfit can abide by Financial Fair Play rules when splashing the cash as often as they do. They have enjoyed a considerable return on that investment, with promotion back to the Football League being secured in 2022-23. More funds will now be made available for summer transfers, with Kerr adamant that Hollywood co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney are doing things by the book.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kerr has told BBC Wales, with League Two clubs only allowed a spend a maximum 55 per cent of their turnover on wages: “The salary caps and things that exist, or the spending caps, are tied to your revenue. What you can't have is just rich owners coming in and paying massively over the odds and operating at gigantic losses. Now we actually generate an extraordinary amount of revenue because of the interest in the team and because of the merchandising, so to be honest with you we're not losing too much sleep about that, I think we'll fall well within the boundaries of what we are permitted to spend.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham are drawing up ambitious plans for the future, with the club’s owners having already expressed a desire to reach the Premier League at some stage, and Kerr sees the Dragons roaring for many years to come. He added: “We feel the sky's the limit for Wrexham because you look at the crowds we had in the stadium all season. You look at the crowds that were outside the stadium [on Saturday], people that couldn't get a ticket that just wanted to be in town and close to the stadium and close to the action.”

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham, who have also seen their women’s side win promotion this season, are bringing in important funds from the documentary that Reynolds and McElhenney star in while also generating interest in merchandise and broadcast rights from around the world.