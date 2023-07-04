How much will Sofyan Amrabat transfer cost Man Utd? Price tag revealed for Morocco international midfielder

Manchester United continue to be linked with Sofyan Amrabat, and the Moroccan midfielder will reportedly come with a €35-€40 million price tag.

Starred at the 2022 World Cup

Also impressed in Serie A

Red Devils looking to reinforce

WHAT HAPPENED? The combative 26-year-old caught the eye at the 2022 World Cup finals when helping his country enjoy a historic run to the semi-finals in Qatar. He has also been impressing in Serie A with Fiorentina, having spent the last three seasons in Florence.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There has been talk of United making their move for Amrabat as Erik ten Hag seeks to bolster his engine room at Old Trafford. Terms were said to have been agreed at one stage, although leading figures at Fiorentina deny that is the case.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fabrizio Romano has now revealed to CaughtOffside how much it will cost United to acquire Amrabat, in a deal that could be worth as much as £34m ($43m), with the Italian saying: “I’m told his cost is around €35/40m. He’s a fantastic player, as we saw in particular with his performances with Morocco at the World Cup, so I’m sure things will happen in the next months. Now is time for super top midfielders to move, like Declan Rice; then a new moment of the domino will come. Barcelona have had a past interest, and even had a loan offer turned down in January, but are focused on Oriol Romeu now, a less expensive option.”

WHAT NEXT? Amrabat’s brother, Nordin, recently claimed that United boss Ten Hag is “charmed” by a proven performer that would add guile and graft to the Red Devils’ midfield department. The Red Devils are in the process of tying up a £60m ($76m) transfer for Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount, but there may be movement out of Old Trafford in the coming weeks that allows more additions to be pursued.