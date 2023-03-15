How many trophies has Lionel Messi won in his career?

Lionel Messi
Very few players can match the illustrious trophy cabinet of Messi...

Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the best players in football history.

A product of La Masia, Barcelona's famed youth academy, he made his senior team debut at just 17 years, three months, and 22 days against Espanyol on October 16 in 2004 in a La Liga fixture.

His first trophy was the LaLiga title that Barcelona won in 2004-05 under manager Frank Rijkaard, whereas he won his first UEFA Champions League title in 2005-06 after Barcelona defeated Arsenal in Paris.

But Messi did not play in the final as he was nursing a hamstring injury that he sustained against Chelsea in the Round of 16. He was so dejected that he was not even seen on the pitch celebrating with his teammates after the win, a decision which he later went on to regret.

In 2009, he won the sextuple with Barcelona as the Catalan club won all competitions that they participated in that year. In 2015, he won another treble but missed out on the sextuple as Barcelona were beaten by Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa de Espana. His final trophy in Spain came on April 17, 2021, as the Balugranas won the Copa del Rey beating the Basque-club 4-0, in which Messi scored a brace.

Messi recently won the Ligue 1 with PSG in his debut season in France.

How many trophies has Lionel Messi won in his club career so far?

Overall, Messi has won 37 trophies in his club career.

Season/Year

Competition

Club

2004-05

La Liga

Barcelona

2005

Supercopa de España

Barcelona

2005-06

La Liga

Barcelona

2005-06

UEFA Champions League

Barcelona

2006

Supercopa de España

Barcelona

2008-09

La Liga

Barcelona

2008-09

Copa del Rey

Barcelona

2008-09

UEFA Champions League

Barcelona

2009

Supercopa de España

Barcelona

2009

UEFA Super Cup

Barcelona

2009

FIFA Club World Cup

Barcelona

2009-10

La Liga

Barcelona

2010

Supercopa de España

Barcelona

2010-11

La Liga

Barcelona

2010-11

UEFA Champions League

Barcelona

2011

Supercopa de Espana

Barcelona

2011

UEFA Super Cup

Barcelona

2011

FIFA Club World Cup

Barcelona

2011-12

Copa del Rey

Barcelona

2012-13

La Liga

Barcelona

2013

Supercopa de Espana

Barcelona

2014-15

La Liga

Barcelona

2014-15

Copa del Rey

Barcelona

2014-15

UEFA Champions League

Barcelona

2015

UEFA Super Cup

Barcelona

2015

FIFA Club World Cup

Barcelona

2015-16

La Liga

Barcelona

2015-16

Copa del Rey

Barcelona

2016

Supercopa de Espana

Barcelona

2016-17

Copa del Rey

Barcelona

2017-18

La Liga

Barcelona

2017-18

Copa del Rey

Barcelona

2018

Supercopa de Espana

Barcelona

2018-19

La Liga

Barcelona

2020-21

Copa del Rey

Barcelona

2021-22

Ligue 1

PSG

2022

Trophee des Champions

PSG

How many international trophies has Lionel Messi won?

Messi has won three honours with the Argentine national team.

In 2008 he won gold in the summer Olympics, whereas in 2021 he won the Copa America after beating Brazil in the final.

The crown on his career came in 2022 when he led Argentina to World Cup glory.

Year

Competition

2008

Olympic gold

2021

Copa America

2022

World Cup