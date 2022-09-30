How many games could Matt Turner start for Arsenal before World Cup?

GOAL takes a look at what the goalkeeper's road to the World Cup could look like

Matt Turner is currently Aaron Ramsdale's backup at Arsenal, but that doesn't mean he won't get plenty of opportunities to start ahead of the World Cup.

Turner is in a fight to be the USMNT's No. 1 goalkeeper as he competes with Zack Steffen for the starting role in Qatar.

Steffen and Turner have both started plenty of games for the USMNT but, with only a few weeks until the World Cup, there's still little clarity on who will actually be the No. 1.

During his time with the New England Revolution, Turner had the advantage of form as he was starting every week in MLS as one of the league's best goalkeepers.

Steffen moved to remedy that this summer, joining Middlesbrough on loan, while Turner made the risky decision to join Arsenal.

However, despite being the Gunners' backup, Turner could still get plenty of time to shine.

What did Gregg Berhalter say about Matt Turner?

Turner started and played all 90 minutes in the USMNT's two September friendlies, a loss to Japan and a draw with Saudi Arabia.

Despite having Sean Johnson and Ethan Horvath in the squad, Gregg Berhalter opted to play just Turner in an attempt to get him much-needed minutes ahead of the World Cup.

"I feel for Sean and Ethan for not getting any gametime, and it's never an easy decision," Berhalter said. "We had to really think about you what's going to happen in these next six weeks. We knew that Ethan would be playing for his club. We know Sean's gonna be playing for his club.

"We couldn't guarantee that Matt was going to be playing for his club, so we wanted to give him these games that are really important."

When could Matt Turner start for Arsenal?

With Ramsdale as Arsenal's No. 1, Premier League minutes will likely be hard to come by for Turner ahead of the World Cup.

However, it appears that Turner will have the chance to play in cup competitions, having started the Gunners' Europa League opener against FC Zurich, which ended in a 2-1 Arsenal win.

The Gunners have five more Europa League matchdays before the start of the World Cup, while there's also a Carabao Cup game to be played against Brighton & Hove on November 9.

That gives Turner a possible six appearances before the U.S. arrive in Qatar.

Arsenal's schedule