How Germany are using sleep in plot for World Cup glory in Qatar

Die Mannschaft are ready to launch another quest for global supremacy in 2022, with every effort being made to ensure that they are in perfect shape

Germany are leaving no stone unturned in their bid for World Cup glory in 2022, with sleep patterns and quality being monitored in an effort to ensure that Hansi Flick’s squad head to Qatar in the best possible shape.

Die Mannschaft are fancied by many to do well in the Middle East later this year, with their pedigree in FIFA’s flagship event ensuring that they can never be written off.

They have enough quality on the field to suggest that a sustained bid for a global crown can be made, while marginal gains are being sought off the pitch as the German Football Association (DFB) do all they can to bring professional assistance into the camp.

How are Germany using sleep to aid World Cup quest?

A sleep researcher has been drafted into the German fold to help deliver advice on how best to rest before and after competitive fixtures.

Anna West, a Danish-born expert in that particular field, has spoken to players, coaches and support staff as the countdown continues to Qatar 2022.

It has been emphasised to all of those in the Germany ranks, according to Bild, that “the body can regenerate better if it gets enough sleep and there is a fixed rhythm”.

Greater consideration is now being given to all travel plans, with important decisions being made on whether to return from away games on overnight flights or book into local hotels.

Players are also being given time slots in which to take naps after long journeys.

The DFB have moved to ensure that rooms at their Herzogenaurach training base are simple and free of any potential distractions, with Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller admitting that “we have quiet bedrooms, the rooms were kept very simple”.

What is an Oura Ring?

Germany have also, on the advice of West, handed all of their players an Oura Ring.

Any new call-ups to Flick’s squad are given one of the activity trackers upon joining the senior squad.

Oura Rings, which have become increasingly popular with celebrities in recent years, are used to monitor sleep, heart rate and body temperature.

They learn sleep patterns, assess habits and offer advice on when you are at your most relaxed and capable of getting the best night’s sleep.

Germany are hoping that helps them to prepare for another major finals, with Flick’s side set to face Spain, Japan and the winner of a CONCACAF-OFC play-off in Group E at the 2022 World Cup – with that section already being billed as the ‘Group of Death’.

