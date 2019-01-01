Horan out as USWNT names 23-player squad for SheBelieves Cup

Jill Ellis has named her roster for the tournament and will be without her star midfielder due to a quad injury

Lindsey Horan has missed out on the U.S. women's national team roster for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup due to a quadriceps injury.

The star midfielder was a notable absentee as Jill Ellis named a 23-player squad for the tournament on Tuesday.

With Horan out, there should be more minutes available in central midfield for the likes of Samantha Mewis, McCall Zerboni, Andi Sullivan and Danielle Colaprico, all of whom are battling for roster spots for this summer's World Cup.

Morgan Brian, another player in the mix for a spot, was left off the roster, a troubling sign for her chances of featuring in France this summer.

The U.S. will take on Japan on Feb. 27 in Chester, Pa., England on March 2 in Nashville, and Brazil on March 5 in Tampa in the four-team tournament.

Ellis is relishing the test that the three opponents, all of whom are ranked in the FIFA top 10, will pose.

“The SheBelieves Cup is a positive event in many ways, but it’s extremely valuable to get three challenging games against World Cup-bound teams in a short time span that can simulate navigating through group play,” Ellis said in a federation release.

“These are all teams that can go deep in the tournament this summer and provide the kind of tests we need as we continue to work to crystalize our lineup and our final roster for the World Cup.”

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell, defender Merritt Mathias, defender Emily Fox and midfielder Allie Long will all train with the team but will be ineligible to play in the tournament.

USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster (caps/goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride; 19/0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 40/0)

DEFENDERS (7): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage; 32/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 14/1), Crystal Dunn (NC Courage; 77/24), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC; 112/2), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC; 151/0), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars; 27/0), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC; 28/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Danielle Colaprico (Chicago Red Stars; 2/0), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 74/18), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit; 21/6), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage; 43/8), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit 11/0), McCall Zerboni (NC Courage; 8/0)

FORWARDS (7): Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC; 143/25), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 266/105), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage; 5/1), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 155/98), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC; 108/47), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit; 45/13), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC; 146/41)