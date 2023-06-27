Hope for Arsenal as Man City see £90m Declan Rice bid rejected – with West Ham holding out for £100m transfer package

Arsenal remain in the hunt for Declan Rice as Manchester City have reportedly seen a £90 million ($115m) bid for the West Ham midfielder rejected.

England midfielder is a wanted man

Premier League champions yet to meet asking price

Gunners expected to table counter offer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League champions, fresh from their Treble triumph in 2022-23, have made England international Rice a top target for the summer transfer window. With Ilkay Gundogan leaving the Etihad Stadium as a free agent, Pep Guardiola is eager to reinforce his engine room.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Telegraph, City have failed with an offer that saw them match the highest bid from domestic rivals Arsenal. Said package was reportedly worth £80m in guaranteed payments and £10m in add-ons.

AND WHAT'S MORE: West Ham, who are under no pressure to part with their captain as he remains under contract in east London, are refusing to waver in their stance that a £100m ($127m) deal will be required in order to prise Rice from their clutches.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are expected to return with a counter offer in the coming days, as they edge closer towards meeting the Hammers’ demands, while it remains to be seen whether City will agree to part with a sum that matches their club-record purchase of Jack Grealish from 2021.