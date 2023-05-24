Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski said PSG star Lionel Messi was elated when he mentioned the Catalans.

WHAT HAPPENED? In an interview with Interia Sport (via SPORT), Lewandowski stated that when he met Messi at the Laureus Awards and spoke about Barcelona, the PSG superstar's eyes lit up at the mention of his former club. The Polish forward further added that the Argentinian's reaction was expected since he had lived in Barcelona most of his life and often comes back to stay in the house he still has there.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Keep it a secret, but when I told him about Barcelona, his eyes lit up. And it’s not surprising, after all, he grew up here; he has a house here that he visits often. Barcelona is his home," remarked Lewandowski on his recent interaction with Messi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's contract with PSG expires at the end of the season, and it is doubtful that he will extend his stay in Paris. Barcelona are trying to get him back to the club where he spent most of his career. However, according to club manager Xavi, the move is still up in the air due to multiple factors, and it mainly depends on the Argentinian if it materialises.

In the above-mentioned interview, when asked about Messi returning to Barcelona, Lewandowski mentioned that he would love to have the 2023 World Cup winner back at Camp Nou.

"I've always liked playing with players who understand football. And Leo is top-notch. Also, Messi has changed his style of play a bit in recent years, today he is more of a '10', a midfielder," added Lewandowski.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI AND LEWANDOWSKI? Messi and PSG will next travel to Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on May 27 with a win enough to crown them league champions. On the other hand, Lewandowski and Barcelona have already won La Liga and will host Mallorca in their last home game of the season on May 28.