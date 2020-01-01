Higuain will see out Juventus contract and could leave in 2021, says player's father

The Argentina forward had been linked with a return to former club River Plate after returning to his homeland during coronavirus lockdown

Gonzalo Higuain’s father says the striker will stay at until at least the end of his current contract in 2021, dismissing rumours linking him with a move away as ‘not true’.

A favourite of Maurizio Sarri’s following their time together at , Higuain hasn’t struggled for first-team action this season but only has eight goals from his 34 appearances.

Having returned home to during coronavirus lockdown, some reports had suggested he would stay there in order to force through a return to River Plate, the club he left for in 2007.

More teams

Higuain’s father, Jorge, says these reports are false, telling LM Nequen: “Everything that's been said about Gonzalo isn't true.

“I can tell you one thing: Gonzalo will stay with Juventus because he still has a year and a half left on his contract and he'll respect it. He'll see out his current contract.

“In 18 months, Gonzalo will decide what to do because he will be the master of his own destiny.

“This is the reality and what will happen in Pipita's career, unless other things happen that are unforeseen.

“But I can guarantee you that, in Gonzalo's head, there's no desire to leave Juve, where he is much loved by the fans, just as he loves the Bianconeri, their shirt and their fans.”

Higuain is in his third season at Juventus, having arrived from Napoli in 2016 after scoring 36 goals in 35 games under Sarri.

He has also spent two spells out on loan with and and, now 32, his influence at the club is waning – after scoring 24 league goals in his first season in Turin, he has just five to his name in the current campaign.

Article continues below

But, while Higuain might be staying put for now, Juve could be busy in the transfer market when it reopens.

Fellow veterans Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini are expected to sign new contracts, but manager Pep Guardiola retains an interest in defender Leonardo Bonucci.

owner Rocco Commisso has meanwhile said the club will not stand in the way of long-term Juve target Federico Chiesa if the Serie A leaders match their valuation of him with a bid.