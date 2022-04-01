From Hegerberg's impact to Bayern's spirit: What we learned from the Women’s Champions League

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Wolfsburg and Lyon were confirmed as the final four in the 2021-22 UEFA Women’s Champions League this week, after the completion of the second legs of this season’s quarter-finals.

A world-record attendance for a women’s game watched the first game on offer, 91,553 turning up at Camp Nou and being treated to a thrilling Clasico.

That spectacle would be a tough act to follow, but Thursday’s action didn’t disappoint, with plenty of drama as the last of the semi-finalists were revealed.

Here are some of the things we learned in the process...

Graham Hansen deserves individual award

After an exciting 5-2 win for Barca on Wednesday, the recipient of the Player of the Match trophy would be the same talented winger as last week, when the Catalans beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the first leg.

Caroline Graham Hansen has been one of the game’s best players for a few years now – last year, one could make a strong case for only her Ballon d’Or-winning team-mate, Alexia Putellas, having had a better season.

Yet, as Putellas collected that award, the Norway international's name wasn’t even nominated.

Directes als llibres d'història pic.twitter.com/YuKLYMsF8N — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) March 30, 2022

That she continues to be omitted from the shortlists for these individual prizes doesn’t bother her in terms of searching for personal glory – not while she is winning trophy after trophy with her team.

However, it continues to be unjust that the best wide player in world football is not often recognised as so.

Bayern's spirit is truly special

After working so hard to pull a goal back late on in a disappointing defeat in their home leg against Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich’s chances of getting the victory they needed in France were dealt an almighty set-back before the second leg even kicked off.

The German club were missing seven players because of Covid-19. Their bench was bare – two of their four substitutes were goalkeepers, all were under the age of 19 and only two had played for the first team before – for a combined total of 36 minutes.

Lyon vs PSG

Barcelona vs Wolfsburg



The Women's Champions League semi-finals are here 🍿 pic.twitter.com/HrLZmrKGD9 — GOAL (@goal) March 31, 2022

The performance Bayern put on, then, was incredible. They were 2-1 winners on the night in Paris, taking the tie to extra time.

It’s the first time PSG has lost at home in 90 minutes since March of last year, to French rivals Lyon. It was also the first time a team other than Lyon had managed that since Wolfsburg, seven years ago.

The lack of fresh legs would inevitably hurt them, with PSG substitute Ramona Bachmann winning the tie for her team, but what Bayern did was truly impressive.

With the spirit and talent they have, mixed with the club's ambition, there is exciting potential in this team.

German women's game constantly overlooked

As Wolfsburg beat Arsenal on Thursday, Svenja Huth ran the show. She’s been one of the most consistent performers at the top level over the last few years, but to watch her perform like that also reminds one of how her talent isn’t talked about anywhere near as much as it should be.

As a German player, she’s not alone in that sense.

There were no players from or based in the country on the Ballon d’Or shortlist last year, despite Bayern dethroning Wolfsburg domestically and reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

In 2018, after Wolfsburg had reached the final in Europe, only losing to Lyon after extra time, only one of their players was nominated.

Jill Roord's goal against her former side helped Wolfsburg advance to the Women's Champions League semi-final 👀 pic.twitter.com/fPz5YkEUzI — GOAL (@goal) March 31, 2022

This season, German teams have flexed their muscles in Europe – Hoffenheim hammering Arsenal, Wolfsburg doing the same to Chelsea and Bayern beating Lyon.

With teams like Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt growing and investing, it’s a league with a bright future, too.

Sadly, it’s a league that isn’t so widely broadcasted, though. That is likely a large part of why it flies under the radar and it’s a shame, because there are so many players and teams that deserve to be showered in more praise.

Hegerberg’s return about more than just goals

When Lyon endured their first trophyless campaign in 15 years last season, it was down to many reasons. Ada Hegerberg’s absence was one of them.

The first ever Ballon d’Or Feminin winner made her return to action back in October, after 21 months out injured, and has already scored 12 goals since – including the opener on Thursday night as the French club overturned a 2-1 deficit in the second leg of their quarter-final against Juventus.

She’s one of the world’s best but it’s not just on the pitch that she galvanises this team.

Article continues below

Speaking to GOAL after ranking at No.6 in this year’s NXGN list, Lyon’s teenage defender Alice Sombath explained how the Norwegian brings “joy” to the dressing room with her character, too.

After last year’s disappointments, the seven-time European champions are into the semi-finals again and in pole position to reclaim their league title.

New head coach Sonia Bompastor is a big reason why they’re getting back to their best, but Hegerberg’s impact certainly shouldn’t be overlooked either.