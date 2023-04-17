‘He’s a club legend’ - Frank Lampard backed by Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana despite three defeats in three games

Wesley Fofana defends interim manager Frank Lampard amidst Chelsea's current losing streak

Lampard hired as Chelsea's interim manager

Lost all matches since taking charge

Fofana backs Lampard

WHAT HAPPENED? In an interview with Telefoot (via Get French Football News), Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana came to the defence of his gaffer Frank Lampard despite the club's torrid run of form.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He was welcomed back in the best way possible, because he’s Mr. Frank Lampard. He’s a club legend. He told us to get our confidence back, and play simple football again. To get back to the basics, really," Fofana said.

"His words moved us all, because it’s what we needed, to get our confidence back. And to realise that we’re fighting for a club. We’re fighting for a great club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since returning to Chelsea on an interim basis, Lampard has lost all three matches across different competitions. The Blues have performed below par all season, finding themselves 11th in the league, being 17 points off the top four places, and facing elimination from the Champions League after a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the quarter-final first-leg.

Both fans and experts thought Lampard taking charge of Chelsea would bring back stability, however, they have continued to struggle.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT?

Despite the sombre mood at Stamford Bridge throughout the campaign, there is still hope as Chelsea host Real Madrid for the second leg of their quarter-final tie in the Champions League. The Blues have performed miracles in the competition before and despite their form, Fofana is optimistic about winning against the European giants.

"Chelsea have already done it after a difficult season before, with a new coach arriving. They won it in 2021. So I think it’s possible, it’s in the club’s DNA. We’ve had a bad season, we know that. Now it’s up to us to show what we’re capable of. There is quality in this squad." added the defender.