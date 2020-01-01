‘Hazard has been and done it, Pulisic is potential’ – Lampard eager to avoid comparisons at Chelsea

The Blues boss does not want to place the Belgian star of the past at Stamford Bridge against a United States international forward of the present

Frank Lampard is eager to avoid making any comparisons between Eden Hazard and Christian Pulisic, with the former star having “been here and done it” while the United States international remains one for the future.

Plenty are looking to place forwards from the past and present into a shared talent bracket. Given that both have filled the same role on the left of the Blues’ attacking unit, it is easy to pass one off against the other.

Hazard, though, spent seven successful years in west London before heading to in 2019, with 110 goals recorded by the Belgian while collecting two Premier League titles and a couple of crowns.

Pulisic is only just starting down a similar path, with the star approaching the end of his debut campaign in .

The 21-year-old has registered eight goals and six assists, helping to keep Chelsea in the hunt for a top-four finish and major silverware.

Lampard, though, is reluctant to compare the American with Hazard, with the hope being that Pulisic will become a talismanic presence in his own right.

The Blues boss told reporters ahead of a Premier League clash with on Tuesday: “Having played with Eden and seen him come to the club at a relatively young age, similar to Christian. We saw the development of him.

“But he had a special talent straight away of being able to receive a ball and have great balance and go past players so well. He would draw a lot of players towards him to open up space for others. He was pretty unselfish in how he would make assists.

“I think Christian is possibly more direct in his style sometimes, in terms of how he goes past players and runs off the ball, which I like.

“Eden would come and get the ball and take it past players a lot. With Christian, sometimes I think he has the ability to break the line and run forward, which is a really great trait in the modern game.

“In terms of the comparison, which is why I stayed away from it a bit, Eden has been here and done it and did it to an incredible level. Christian has it in his hands to make a real impact over a long period of time.

“The thing I'm so happy with now is when we're playing teams and the games are tough and you're finding it hard to break teams down, he's taking responsibility to change that, to change it in moments by using his ability to turn quickly and go past people.

"It's been great to see and, as I keep saying, there's a lot of development to come for Christian. I'm very happy with him.”