Harry Maguire: I've done myself justice at Man Utd this season & I always do extra in training - ask anyone!

Harry Maguire claimed that he has done himself justice whenever he has had an opportunity to play for Manchester United this season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United skipper who had limited opportunity at the club this season after Lisandro Martinez's arrival from Ajax has appeared in 12 Premier League games this season.

But despite less game time under Erik ten Hag, the England international claimed that he did justice at every playing opportunity he got thus far and has given his all in training. Maguire featured in the Red Devils' starting lineup against Everton on Saturday as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 win courtesy of Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial's strikes.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Athletic, Maguire said, "It’s my job. That’s the bottom line of it, it is my job to be ready and to train as well as I can. If you ask anyone in the dressing room how well I train, I train hard and competitively in everything I do whether it is a small-sided game or possession, and I always do extra. "I’ve proven that because every time I’ve been given an opportunity for the club this year and for my country in the World Cup and qualifiers, I felt like I’ve been in a really good place and I’m performing really well.

"This year I feel I am in a good place mentally, physically and every time I’ve started a game of football I’ve done myself justice and done well. But I also understand we have amazing centre-backs at this club.

"We have four top international centre-backs who could play at the top level. Myself, Lich (Martinez), Rafa (Varane) and Victor (Lindelof) as well. It is good that we have all four of us and I’m sure between now and the end of the season we’re going to push each other and also going to be highly competitive for spaces, but you also have to make sure when you don’t get selected that you train well and make sure you are ready and ready to fight and when you get that chance to take that opportunity."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United have conceded 37 goals this season, the most among the top-four teams. They are currently tied on points (56) with Newcastle United but are placed below them due to a much inferior goal difference.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's men next face Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on April 20.