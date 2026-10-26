Harry Kane wins the 2026 Ballon d’Or

Harry Kane has won the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The Bayern Munich striker beat Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal to be named the best footballer on Monday evening at the 70th edition of the prestigious awards.

For Kane, the London ceremony carried a personal connection. The English capital is his birthplace and the city where he began his professional football career.

Kane had long been the strong favourite and arrived in London on Monday afternoon with his family and a large delegation from Bayern Munich. Chairman Herbert Hainer, chief executive Christoph Dreesen and team-mate Michael Olise were among those attending the gala.

Earlier in the evening at The London Palladium, Kane was named Forward of the Year and received the Gerd Müller Award. He now adds the Ballon d'Or, the most important individual honour, to that prize.

Yamal was also among the leading contenders but had to settle for another prize. The FC Barcelona star won the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best footballer under the age of 21, for the third year in a row.

Yet Yamal felt team-mate Pau Cubarsí deserved it more. "This prize should have been his, because he plays at an incredibly high level. He deserved this trophy," Yamal said.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was named Coach of the Year after winning the World Cup with Spain. Goalkeeper Unai Simón received the Goalkeeper of the Year award, while Paris Saint-Germain took Team of the Year.

Barcelona also dominated the women's awards. Alexia Putellas won the Ballon d'Or Féminin for the third time in her career, while team-mate Vicky López received the Kopa Trophy for the best young talent. Cata Coll took Goalkeeper of the Year, Barcelona coach Pere Romeu claimed Coach of the Year, and the Catalan giants won Women's Club of the Year.