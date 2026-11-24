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Bayern Munich have suffered a devastating blow after Harry Kane tore a ligament in his left ankle against Koln. With the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner sidelined for the coming months, the German club are already exploring a crowded January transfer shortlist featuring a €60 million rising star.

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Bayern hit by devastating Kane injury blow

Bayern have suffered a major setback after Kane sustained a serious left ankle injury during Friday night's 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Koln. The 33-year-old England striker was forced off in the 20th minute following a challenge with Joel Schmied, immediately sparking concern among the coaching staff.

Subsequent medical examinations confirmed the club's worst fears, revealing that the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner has torn the syndesmotic ligament in his left ankle. His prolonged absence leaves head coach Vincent Kompany without his primary attacking threat during a crucial period of the season.

Bavarians eye €60m Brugge star Tresoldi

Faced with a congested fixture schedule and ambitious European targets, Bayern's hierarchy have wasted no time in scanning the winter transfer market. According to Bild and La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club are assessing several candidates ahead of the January window.

Club Brugge forward Nicolo Tresoldi has emerged as a standout target on the Bavarian shortlist. The 22-year-old Germany Under-21 international - who is also at the centre of an international tug-of-war with Italy - has established himself as one of Europe's most coveted young strikers.

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His impressive performances in Belgium have already attracted interest from AC Milan, meaning Bayern face stiff competition for his signature. Club Brugge have reportedly placed a hefty €60 million price tag on Tresoldi for a mid-season move.

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Frankfurt revelation and Premier League forwards monitored

Bayern's recruitment team are casting a wide net beyond Belgium, with Bild highlighting Eintracht Frankfurt forward Younes Ebnoutalib as another strong contender. The 23-year-old has been one of the revelations of the season, scoring eight goals in 12 appearances while drawing internal comparisons to a young Robert Lewandowski and admiration from Jurgen Klopp.

Reports in Italy indicate that Bayern are also tracking PSV Eindhoven's former Augsburg striker Ricardo Pepi alongside Brentford forward Igor Thiago. Both players offer proven goalscoring pedigree as Kompany weighs up his tactical options.

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Monaco duo and former striker complete January shortlist

Further alternatives are being monitored in Ligue 1, where Monaco pair Paris Brunner and Folarin Balogun remain under consideration by Bayern's decision-makers. Former Borussia Dortmund prospect Brunner offers high long-term potential, while Balogun continues to be closely watched by the Bavarian board.

Sky Sport Germany has also floated the possibility of a familiar face returning to the Allianz Arena, naming Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a potential option ahead of his contract expiring in a few months. While no formal decision has been made regarding a January signing, Bayern are actively preparing their next move to keep their season on track.