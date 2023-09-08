Harry Kane's German 'hasn't really come along' as he adapts to life with Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has admitted that his German "hasn't really come along" as he is still adapting to life with Bayern Munich.

Kane moved to Bayern in the summer

Yet to get a hold of the German language

Striker keen to "take in the culture"

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international made a high-profile move from Tottenham to Bavaria in a deal potentially worth over €100 million (£86m/$110m) after weeks of protracted talks between the two clubs. The striker has shown that he is already relishing the German challenge by scoring three goals in three Bundesliga appearances for his new club. However, Kane has candidly admitted that his efforts to learn the German language haven't progressed as smoothly as his football career at Bayern Munich.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It hasn’t really come along any further yet, to be honest,” he said.

“I’m due to start lessons when I get back, the teacher was away for a little while. I’m fully open to trying to learn the language. I’ve been told it is extremely tough, but I want to take in the culture as much as possible and, even if I get a word here and there, that would be nice."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lionesses midfielder Georgia Stanway is also struggling with her German lessons, even after spending a year with Bayern, but she hopes Kane takes to the language more quickly than she has been able to.

"I think we’ll have the same German teacher, but I wish him the best of luck with the language,” she said.

"Because, well, I’ve been there for a year now and I’m waiting for that click. The German teacher keeps saying, ‘it’ll click, it’ll click’ and a year down the line, I’m nowhere near this click."

“I wish him the best of luck and, hopefully, I’ll be able to get down to the Allianz Arena and watch some games. The city is lovely. The people are lovely. The German culture is so open and so welcoming and I’m sure he will feel at home straight away.”

WHAT NEXT? Kane is currently with Gareth Southgate's troops gearing up to face Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Wroclaw on Saturday, with a friendly against Scotland at Hampden Park to follow.