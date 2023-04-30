Harry Kane explains what Tottenham have lost since Mauricio Pochettino's exit

Harry Kane believes Tottenham Hotspur have lost some of the "values" installed by Mauricio Pochettino when he was manager at the club.

Spurs have sacked both Antonio Conte and Christian Stellini

Ryan Mason placed in interim charge

Kane admits values have been lost

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs have been in dire form, although they bounced back from the Newcastle defeat by rescuing a 2-2 draw with Manchester United after going 2-0 down. The north London club, who sit fifth in the Premier League table, are continuing to search for a new manager after the rapid-fire departures of Conte and Stellini, while Chelsea are closing in on appointing Pochettino, who guided Spurs to two Premier League title challenges and the Champions League final.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Kane was asked about Spurs' ups and downs, and replied: "When you've been here this long, I've been here since I was 11 years old, you understand what the fans are like, you understand what the club's like. You've been through good moments with the club, I've been through not so good moments.

"Values are…everyone wants to win and everyone wants to lift trophies and that's ultimately our aim every year. But we're in a different situation to some of the clubs around us and we have to accept that but still find a way to improve and get better.

"We probably haven't been doing that in recent years so ultimately it's about getting back to competing right at the very top and our squad has got enough talent to do that.

"Ultimately, there's some things that may need to change I think everyone is doing everything they can to try and achieve that. But when you look at the competition in the Premier League now, the fine line between being one of the top clubs and 10th or 11th is very slim and you have to make sure you're on it in every department.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane also went into more detail about what specifically has changed since Pochettino departed.

"I think whenever you have a good moment as a team, I think we had three or four really good years when we were competing at the very top and that was without spending loads of money," he added.

"We had a really good mixture of young and experienced players. It's impossible in football to click your fingers and go back to the good times and say 'let's go back to what it was', because every season and every situation is different. But I feel like there were some values at that time and some culture that really made us achieve the things we did.

"So maybe we've lost parts of that over the last few years and it's about looking back at that and seeing the good things we can take from that and trying to implement that in the future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has a decision to make over his future. His contract expires next summer, and he has been consistently linked with Manchester United; Erik Ten Hag has even admitted that United must sign a new striker this summer. Much seems to rest on who Spurs appoint as their next manager.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Spurs face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday and will aim to keep their faint hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive; Mason's side sit six points behind United in fourth, having played two games more.