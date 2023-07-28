Harry Kane sent birthday message from wife Kate as Bayern Munich transfer speculation continues

Harry Kane's wife Kate has sent the Tottenham star a touching birthday message amid transfer interest from Bayern Munich.

Kane sent birthday message from wife Kate

Tottenham striker turns 30 today

England captain linked with Bayern Munich move

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham star Kane turned 30 today (Friday, July 28) and now his wife Kate has sent the England captain a touching birthday message on social media to mark the occasion.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: She wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday @harrykane. We love you," and included a picture on a beach with their three children.

THE GOSSIP: While Kane will be enjoying his birthday celebrations, speculation is mounting he will sign for Bayern this summer. Tottenham have reportedly knocked back bids of £70 million ($90.2m) and £80m ($103.3m) for the forward, who is out of contract in 2024, but the Bundesliga outfit are understood to be readying an improved £85m ($109m) offer. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly holding out for a fee closer to the £100m ($128.6m) mark, however.

WHAT NEXT? If Kane stays at Tottenham, he will be back in first-team action when the Premier League resumes on August 13. Spurs take on Brentford in their season opener.