He's back! Haller returns to Borussia Dortmund training after testicular cancer absence

Sebastien Haller returned to Borussia Dortmund training on Monday for the first time since an operation on a testicular tumour.

Haller diagnosed with testicular cancer in July

Attacker had to have two operations

Is finally back in training with Dortmund

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ivory Coast international was initially diagnosed in July and had to undergo a second operation in November. He has now returned to training with the German side, suggesting he could be available for selection before long.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haller has not yet played in a competitive match for Dortmund since making the move to the Bundesliga team from Ajax last summer. He is scheduled to travel to Marbella with the rest of the team on Friday for a training camp. If the 28-year-old is fit, he could be included when Dortmund return to league action.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Hello guys, I'm finally back," Haller said in a video posted on Twitter. "It was not that easy but with your support it was better and easier to do. I'm just looking forward to seeing you in the stadium for some victories."

IN ONE PHOTO:

IG/sebastien.haller

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Dortmund's next game is on January 22 against Augsburg.