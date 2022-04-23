Hakimi, Gueye, and Diallo win Ligue 1 title with PSG

Achraf Hakimi, Idrissa Gueye, and Abdou Diallo have won the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain with four matches to spare.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men emerged as champions following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Lens inside Parc des Princes.

Profiting from the visitors’ numerical disadvantage owing to the dismissal of Kevin Danso for a second caution, Lionel Messi put the hosts ahead in the 68th minute after he was set up by Neymar.

With two minutes left on the clock, Corentin Jean restored parity for the Blood and Gold with Deiver Machado teeing him up.

Despite the result, PSG beat closest challengers Olympique Marseille to the prestigous diadem.

This is Hakimi’s first French elite division title since joining Pochettino’s team on a five-year deal from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

For his contributions, the Morocco international featured in 28 games while scoring three times from his defensive duties.

Senegal international Gueye is no stranger to the Ligue 1 title having won it during his spell at Lille in the 2010-11 campaign. He lifted it the second time in his first season at PSG following a move from Premier League side Everton.

This triumph means the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations champion now boasts a third winners’ medal. The 32-year-old made 24 appearances with three goals to his credit.

He went on social media to revel in his club’s historic feat: 'Champions. This is Paris,' Gueye wrote on Instagram.

Prior to this victory, Diallo’s only Ligue 1 success was during the 2019-20 term. So far, he has only played in 12 matches with 10 of them in the starting XI.

In his post-match reaction, manager Pochettino praised his players’ professionalism as they bounced back from their Champions League setback to rule France.

"I'm really happy to have won another title for the club, to make history with this 10th title. It's really important for the club, for everyone and I'm really happy,” he told the club website.

“Yes, it's never easy when you have a huge disappointment in the Champions League but the team and the players were really professional and fought to win the championship.

“We have achieved that. I think it's really important to add another title for the club. We are so happy and we need to value that title.”

Undefeated in their last five matches, PSG are guests of Strasbourg in their next outing on April 29.