'I see myself in Hakimi and Cuadrado' - Roma new boy Reynolds tells fans what to expect

The United States full-back, who has moved to Rome from MLS club FC Dallas, says the Serie A side are the perfect place for him to grow as a player

Roma new boy Bryan Reynolds has compared himself to Serie A stars Achraf Hakimi and Juan Cuadrado in his first press conference with the Italian side.

United States full back Reynolds has moved to Rome from FC Dallas following a protracted transfer saga which at one stage had him on the verge of joining Juventus.

Reynolds is not low on confidence, however, telling reporters: "Attacking is one of my strengths. I am a fast and strong player and I cross well. I see myself in Hakimi and Cuadrado."

He was introduced as a Roma player earlier this week when it was also revealed he will wear the No.19 shirt for the Giallorossi.

Reynolds is the second American player in Serie A following Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, and the defender paid tribute to his compatriot.

He said: "McKennie is one of the best midfielders around, proving that the American system is working well. More and more American footballers are playing in Europe, children are starting to have role models to follow and look to them for inspiration."

Reynolds revealed he chose to join Roma in order to have a greater chance of first-team football and to improve as a player, which he would have been less likely to find with Serie A champions Juventus.

He said: "[Roma head coach Paulo] Fonseca reiterated that this would be the best choice for my growth. I am very happy and I am sure I have made the best choice. Rome is the right place to grow.

"The basis of my choice is the technical project. the possibility of being integrated immediately with the first team, of being close to great players and speeding up the acclimatising process as much as possible. My hope is to be able to play a few games between now and the end of the season."

The 19-year-old has joined the Giallorossi on an initial loan deal after passing a medical at Stadio Olimpico on Monday. Goal reported earlier this month that Roma became frontrunners in the race to sign Reynolds after offering him a contract worth €800,000 (£700,000/$1m) per year.

Reynolds will complete a permanent transfer to Roma in the summer, with FC Dallas confirming a franchise-record fee has been received.