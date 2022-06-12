Haaland sends two-time Norway Olympic gold medallist Northug to his knees with epic display against Sweden

The striker has enraptured his home nation with his prolific scoring ability

Erling Haaland's performance in a 3-2 win over Sweden on Sunday sent two-time Norway Olympic gold medallist Petter Northug to his knees in awe, with the striker labelled a "one in a million" talent by the cross-country skier.

Haaland scored twice to take his career international tally to 20 goals in 21 matches.

After the final whistle, Northug waited for Haaland on the touchline in a show of reverence for the Manchester City-bound man.

What did Norway legend Northug say about Haaland?

"Erling is one in a million - he has everything," said Northug to TV 2. "When he has the ball, you notice that it gets scary. One almost expects goals.

"There are so many who came here today and hoped he would deliver and scores against Sweden. Then he does this so insanely well. I am impressed."

Added TV 2 commentator Jesper Mathisen: "It is almost unreal to see such a good football player who has a Norwegian passport."

How did Haaland react to the match?

"I simply have no words," he said. "To beat the Swedes in the last game of the [summer] at a packed Ullevaal. It is fantastic.

"Now it's time to chill a little."

The bigger picture

Haaland is quickly becoming the pride of Norway, a globally recognised ambassador who produces athletically on the biggest of stages.

Norway will not be at the 2022 World Cup, but Haaland is just 21 years old and has a long international career ahead of him. Alongside 23-year-old Arsenal star Martin Odegaard, they are hopeful of what's to come over the next decade.

It was particularly sweet for Haaland to score two more goals on Sunday against Sweden after his feud with Alexander Milosevic last week.

“First he called me a wh*re. I can safely say that I am not," Haaland said of the Swedish defender in that recent clash.

“Secondly, he said he was going to break my legs, a minute-and-a-half later I scored. That was fine, that.”

