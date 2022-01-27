Haaland reveals what he is learning from Vardy as Dortmund star makes 'best in the world' claim

Erling Haaland has revealed what he is learning from Jamie Vardy, with the Borussia Dortmund star claiming that the Leicester City forward is the "best in the world" in one key area.

Haaland's prolific output in front of goal during his time at Dortmund has earned him praise as the top young striker of his generation, and high-profile potential suitors are now lining up to lure him away from Westfalenstadion.

A Premier League switch could well be an option for the 21-year-old amid reported interest from Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, and he has now admitted to drawing inspiration from 2015-16 title winner Vardy.

What's been said?

Vardy helped fire an unfancied Leicester side to the Premier League trophy and now has over 100 goals to his name in the competition.

The 35-year-old is showing no sign of slowing down halfway through his 11th season with the Foxes, and Haaland still watches him closely to help him advance his own skills.

"I've been watching a lot of players, let's take for example the run in behind the centre-back when the number 10 has the ball. You have maybe the best in the world at that, Jamie Vardy," the Dortmund talisman told Sky Sports.

"I've been looking a lot at him on exactly this. I have always been watching a lot of football and I still do. When we play Saturday, I go home on Sunday and watch football all day."

Haaland added: "Van Persie I watched a lot, he was also left-footed. I watched him scoring a lot of goals and as a left-footer as well it was natural for me to watch him a lot."

Haaland on Van Dijk and Bellingham

Haaland has hit 80 goals in his first 79 appearances for Dortmund, having initially been snapped up from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

The Norway international has been a nightmare to deal with for some of the world's best defenders, but he recalls being unable to get the better of Virgil van Dijk as a Salzburg player during a Champions League battle against Liverpool.

Pressed on the toughest defender he has faced to date, Haaland replied: "Virgil van Dijk. He was really good. How tall he is, how strong he is, how fast he is, but also the timing.

"I don't think I won one duel against him. Sergio Ramos was really smart and good so either one of them."

Haaland also reserved some special words of praise for his Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham, who has earned almost as many headlines as him since arriving from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020.

"Jude is a really good person, he is a phenomenal talent," he said of the England international. "I play good with him, as I did with Jadon (Sancho) last year.

"I think we have the same banter together, so we get on really well together, and we have a really good connection on the pitch."

