‘He told me to come to City!’ - Haaland lifts lid on ‘agent Mahrez’ holiday ambush and says Foden 'still has to develop'

The Norwegian striker has officially completed his move to Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund and is looking forward to a new challenge

Erling Haaland has admitted Riyad Mahrez began to talk him into making a move to Manchester City a year before his £51 million ($63m) transfer to the Premier League champions was officially completed.

The prolific Norwegian striker's switch from Borussia Dortmund is allowing him to follow in the footsteps of his father Alf Inge, while he will also be linking up with “agent Mahrez” after spending part of his summer holidays in 2021 with the Blues winger on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Algeria international Mahrez jokingly tweeted at the time that he was working on nudging Haaland towards Manchester, with a highly-rated 21-year-old confirming conversations about future plans took place.

Did Mahrez help to talk Haaland into Man City move?

Haaland told City’s official website of his meeting with a new club colleague: “He told me to come to City! He was right about that. He said some good things about the club.”

Who is Haaland looking forward to working with?

A big-money transfer to Man City will see Haaland get the chance to work under boss Pep Guardiola.

He will also link up with Phil Foden, with Haaland excited by the 22-year-old England international playmaker as they both possess so much potential.

He said: “I have been watching a lot of City games for as long as I can remember. Of course, then I also watched Phil and he is an amazing player.

“He is still a talent because he is still young, but he is an amazing player. He still has to develop and then we can really talk.”

Haaland will make his bow for City during their pre-season preparations, which will include the Community Shield with Liverpool at King Power Stadium on July 30.

