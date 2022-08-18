Guardiola snaps at Bernardo Silva to Barcelona transfer talk

The Portuguese midfielder has been linked with a move to La Liga throughout the summer window

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola snapped at a reporter after being quizzed on a potential transfer to Barcelona for Bernardo Silva. The 28-year-old playmaker is a reported target for the Spanish giants, who are in the middle of a squad overhaul under Xavi that has already seen the likes of Jules Kounde, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha complete moves to Camp Nou.

Bernardo remains a Manchester City player for the time being, though, and Guardiola tried to shut down speculation over his future ahead of his side's charity friendly outing against Barcelona on August 24.

What did Guardiola say when asked about Bernardo's transfer links to Barca?

The Manchester City boss has confirmed that he expects Bernardo to still be a member of his squad when they make the trip to Camp Nou next week.

"On Wednesday you will see him play, won't you!" Guardiola said on Catalunya Radio.

"And what is certain is that he will play with us, with City!"

The Spanish tactician also clarified just how important he considers Bernardo to his plans at City when speaking to the media earlier this summer.

“110 per cent I want him to stay. I love him. I go weak when I talk about him and he knows how much we want him," Guardiola has previously said.

What has Bernardo said about his future at Man City amid the Barca transfer speculation?

Bernardo addressed the uncertainty surrounding his situation at the start of August, insisting he is happy in his current surroundings at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the Portugal international did not completely rule out the possibility of sealing a transfer before the market slams shut on September 1.

"I've always said that I'm happy here, but I have no idea what's going to happen," Bernardo told ESPN.

"We'll see, honestly. My relationship with the club is very honest. I've been open with them and they know what I want.

"If I stay, I'm very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football and we'll just see what happens.

"So whatever happens happens and for sure, it will happen in a very respectful way."