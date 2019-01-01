Guardiola: Gabriel Jesus must believe he’s good enough without me or his mum telling him

The Manchester City boss is looking for a Brazilian striker to provide inspiration for the Blues during the injury-enforced absence of Sergio Aguero

Gabriel Jesus needs to believe that he has the ability to lead the line for , says Pep Guardiola, with the Brazilian having to find that confidence without his manager or mum talking him up.

The reigning Premier League champions are looking for one South American star to deliver attacking inspiration during the injury-enforced absence of another.

international Sergio Aguero is nursing an untimely knock and will play no part in a derby date with arch-rivals on Saturday.

Jesus is expected to fill the lone striker role for City against the Red Devils, with the 22-year-old given an opportunity to see regular minutes without a proven competitor breathing down his neck.

He delivered the goods on his most recent outing, as he bagged a brace in a 4-1 victory over Burnley.

Those efforts were Jesus’ first since October 19, with Guardiola hoping to see belief returned to a player who needs to display the same kind of killer instincts as Aguero.

The Blues boss told reporters on what he is looking for from Jesus: “He has to be himself. We need him and his goals. That’s why we won the last game.

“We need him for his goals and if he puts this idea in his head he is able to do it every game.

“For all the players, confidence has to be there all the time not just because of good or bad performances or winning or losing games.

“The greatest athletes all the time have a strong mentality that we all have to learn from. That is the key difference.

“They have to play, otherwise they will not be in a high level playing in the Premier League.

“They have quality and they can control it, they don’t need their manager, mum or friends to speak to them. They have to believe they are good enough.”

Jesus has shown throughout his time at City that he is a more than capable Premier League frontman.

He has recorded 52 goals in 118 appearances, with many of his outings often coming from off the bench.

A derby duel with United presents him with the perfect stage on which to thrive, with Guardiola’s side needing somebody to provide a spark as they seek to claw their way back into the 2019-20 title race.