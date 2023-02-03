Guardiola explains why Man City let Cancelo leave on loan for Bayern Munich after bust-up claims

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has opened up on Joao Cancelo's shock January move to Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? Cancelo has joined Bayern on loan in a deal that includes a €70 million (£62m/$76m) purchase option. The transfer came out of the blue and amid speculation the full-back had fallen out with Guardiola and been a disruptive presence at the club. The Man City boss spoke about Cancelo's departure at a press conference and insisted there were no hard feelings between the two.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I wish him the very best. He has been an incredible figure in winning two Premier League titles. After the World Cup we have been playing in different patterns and I've given more time to other players," he said. "Everyone has their own personality. He loves to play, he trains the best but he needs to play to be happy, so we decided together to let him go to Munich. He wants to play every game so hopefully that can happen in Munich."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola was also asked about possible replacements and said he would wait and see if the club needed to target another full-back at the end of the season.

"I’m happy with my squad. We can handle the situation and I trust the players I have. I would say to my bosses 'I think we need to do this' if I didn't," he added. "We could go into the market and pay big money for one left-back but I think it's fine for the weeks left of the season. Next season we will see."

WHAT NEXT? Cancelo marked his Bayern debut with an assist in a 4-0 DKB-Pokal win over Mainz. Bayern are back in action in the Bundesliga on Sunday at Wolfsburg, while Man City head to Tottenham in the Premier League.