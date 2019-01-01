Guardiola dismisses Juventus reports following Watford win

The prospect of another Champions League failure has seen Juve linked with Pep, but he insists there is no truth in the rumours

manager Pep Guardiola has categorically denied reports that he would be leaving the Etihad Stadium for .

Guardiola saw City extend their lead at the top of the on Saturday thanks to a Raheem Sterling hat-trick as Watford were dispatched 3-1 at the Etihad.

now trail the defending champions by four points, although they can cut the deficit back to one with victory over on Sunday.

Pep's name has appeared in connection with the Turin giants in recent days, as the Old Lady face missing out on the title once more.

Massimiliano Allegri's charges will begin the second leg two goals down to , with the return match to be played on Tuesday.

The Spaniard has been mooted as a possible successor should Allegri leave, but he insists there is no truth in such speculation.

“I know that social media has influence but I don’t understand why the big papers say that I’m going to ," he told reporters.

"I have two more years here and I’m not going anywhere unless they sack me. I hope to be here another two years and maybe another.”

The former and coach continued to show his solidarity with under-pressure Allegri and reiterate that he had no intention of leaving City.

"I don’t understand why someone says something on social media and everyone says it is happening, when they don’t try to call the club, my agent, Juventus," he fired.

"I am sorry for Allegri. I have two years and it is impossible for me to move, unless I get sacked. I am not going to Juventus for the next two seasons."