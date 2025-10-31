How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The spotlight shifts to Memphis on Friday night as the Los Angeles Lakers head to FedExForum for their NBA Cup opener — a rematch of last year's tournament champs entering this year's field as underdogs.

Group play tips off across the league, and this one carries plenty of intrigue. The Lakers are still waiting on LeBron James, who has yet to suit up this season due to a lingering sciatica issue. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic has missed the past three contests while dealing with a finger sprain and a leg contusion. There's at least a glimmer of optimism: Doncic has been upgraded to questionable and could make his return. If he does, his presence alone could flip the tone of the night, considering how electric he was earlier this season.

Memphis won’t be eager to see him back on the court either. The Grizzlies struggled to contain Doncic during his early run in purple and gold, and few teams across the league have found answers for his tempo, shot-making, and command of the offense.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Grizzlies will face off against the Lakers in an exciting NBA game on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date Friday, October 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Grizzlies and the Lakers live on Prime Video.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers team news & key players

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Across the floor, Memphis will be shorthanded as well, missing Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe) and Zach Edey (ankle).

The Grizzlies’ identity still runs through Ja Morant, and he’s wasted no time reestablishing himself. In five starts, he’s averaging 23.4 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds, bringing that trademark burst and aggressiveness. Against Phoenix, he nearly stitched together a triple-double with 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists, and earlier in the season he dropped 35 points in the win over New Orleans. When Morant's downhill, it changes everything for Memphis.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has also been steady, contributing 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per night. He impacts every part of the floor—spacing on offense, rim protection on defense, and even flashes playmaking when needed. He posted 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals against the Suns and 19 points against Miami, showing his versatility even in tough matchups.

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Los Angeles will once again have to navigate things without LeBron James (nerve issue), though there’s a bit of intrigue with Luka Doncic (knee/finger) being upgraded to questionable heading into this matchup.

One bright spot early has been the scorching start from Austin Reaves, who has taken on a superstar-level workload and delivered like one. Through five games, he’s lighting it up with 34.2 points, 10 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals in over 38 minutes a night. His performance in Sacramento was the type of game that gets people talking—51 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists in a 127–120 win. And he followed it up with 41 points, 5 assists, 4 boards, and 3 steals in a tough loss to Portland. Reaves has been in full takeover mode, carrying the Lakers’ offense while the roster heals up.

Rui Hachimura has also stepped into his role nicely, providing consistent secondary scoring. He’s one of five Lakers averaging double figures, putting up 16.6 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists in just over 36 minutes per game. His best outing so far came in the win over Minnesota where he posted 23 points on strong efficiency. He’s become a reliable scoring valve when the Lakers need a bucket in halfcourt sets.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 03/30/25 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Lakers 127–134 12/16/24 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Memphis Grizzlies 116–110 11/14/24 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Memphis Grizzlies 128–123 11/07/24 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Lakers 131–114 04/13/24 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Lakers 120–123

