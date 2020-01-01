'Griezmann is good enough for Barcelona' - Struggling striker needs 'time' to rediscover best form, says Rivaldo

The former Camp Nou favourite has backed the Frenchman to turn his career at the club around once he rebuilds his confidence

Rivaldo has insisted Antoine Griezmann is "good enough to play for " and that the struggling striker just needs "time" to rediscover his best form.

Griezmann has been unable to justify his €120 million (£109m/$140m) price tag since moving to Barca from in the summer of 2019.

The 29-year-old has only managed to score 15 goals in his first 52 outings for the Spanish giants and has yet to open his account at the start of the new season.

More teams

Ronald Koeman kept faith with the World Cup winner for a trip to on Saturday, but he drew another blank as Barca suffered a 1-0 defeat at Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Griezmann squandered the visitors' best chance of the game when he blazed over the bar with only the goalkeeper to beat in the first half.

The international is already being linked with a move away from Camp Nou, with among those said to be interested in his services, but Rivaldo still thinks he has a bright future ahead of him in Catalonia.

The Barca legend has called for patience as Griezmann looks to get back to the same level of his days at Wanda Metropolitano, while insisting he won't be held back by Koeman's preferred system.

"Antoine Griezmann is an excellent player who is just lacking confidence at the moment," Rivaldo told Betfair. "I believe he's good enough to play for Barcelona and I don't think he's playing in the wrong position.

Article continues below

"For France, he's been playing for the same coach and in the same system for years. At Atleti, where he was the star player for several seasons, he was used to the club and the coach.

"Griezmann only needs time at Barcelona and then he can produce his best football again."

Griezmann's next chance to prove himself will likely come when Barca open their latest campaign with a home fixture against Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros on Tuesday night. Koeman will then start preparing his side for the first Clasico of the season, with the Blaugrana set to welcome Real Madrid to Camp Nou on October 24.