Greece vs Scotland World Cup Qualifier tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as Greece hosts Scotland in a crucial World Cup Qualifier.

With both nations vying for glory on the international stage, this match promises to be an unmissable spectacle for football fans across Europe and beyond. Scotland, in particular, will be looking to build on recent successes and solidify their path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Greece, despite being eliminated, will be playing for pride and a chance to upset its rivals.

When is Greece vs Scotland?

The European Qualifiers clash between Greece and Scotland is scheduled for mid-November 2025.

Date Name Location Tickets Saturday, November 15, 2025, 21.45 EET Greece vs Scotland Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece Tickets from €71.50

Where to buy Greece vs Scotland tickets?

Securing your spot to watch Greece take on Scotland live is an experience like no other. The best place to get tickets is official ticket allocations from UEFA or the respective national football associations.

Didn't manage to get tickets? You can also buy tickets from alternative platforms for Greece vs Scotland such as LiveFootballTickets.

How much are Greece vs Scotland tickets?

For those looking to experience the electrifying atmosphere of a World Cup Qualifier, tickets for the Greece vs Scotland match are available with a range of prices to suit different budgets.

The cost of tickets can vary based on the seating category and demand, but rest assured, there are options available to make this incredible event accessible.

On LiveFootballTickets.com, ticket prices for Greece vs Scotland start from as low as €71.50, so you can secure last-minute tickets available and witness international football action without breaking the bank.

Face-value tickets were priced at:

CATEGORY 3 NEUTRAL (Behind-goal): Starting from €50.00 (The most affordable option to get into the stadium and soak up the atmosphere behind one of the goals).

CATEGORY 2 NEUTRAL (Corner): Starting from €55.00 (Offering a slightly different perspective from the corner sections of the stadium).

CATEGORY 1 NEUTRAL (Long-side wide): Starting from €69.00 (Providing views along the sidelines, but towards the wider ends of the pitch).

CATEGORY 1 NEUTRAL (Long-side centrale): Starting from €79.00 (More central long-side views for an optimal vantage point).

CATEGORY 1 NEUTRAL (Long-side midfield): Starting from €90.00 (The most premium non-hospitality option, offering prime views from midfield sections along the long side).

Prices are subject to change as they are determined by individual sellers on the secondary market. We recommend checking the website frequently for the most up-to-date pricing and availability.

What to expect from Greece vs Scotland?

Scotland enters this game with significant momentum, having recently secured a stunning 3-1 home victory against Greece in October 2025. In that encounter, goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, and Lyndon Dykes saw the Tartan Army come from behind to snatch a crucial win, a result that significantly boosted their World Cup aspirations.

Scotland's campaign has been impressive overall, with nine wins in their last 11 World Cup Qualifier outings, and they are on the verge of extending an unbeaten away run to six games. Their objective in this match is clear: to maintain pressure on rivals Denmark for the top spot in Group C and secure automatic qualification for the finals. A strong performance here is paramount for Steve Clarke's side.

For Greece, however, the qualification journey has been less successful, with the team already eliminated from Group C. With just three points from four matches and a run of three consecutive defeats where they conceded three or more goals in each, Greece will be playing solely for pride and a chance to salvage some honour against a strong Scottish side.

Historically, encounters between these two nations have been tightly contested. This will be their fourth meeting in 2025, and previous clashes on Greek soil have often been low-scoring affairs, with both teams securing a 1-0 victory each. Interestingly, all four of Greece's WCQ games in this cycle have seen a goal scored between the 60th and 65th minutes, a trend to watch out for. Scotland, on the other hand, has proven to be a tough nut to crack away from home, having not conceded a single away goal in 2025.