Grealish ruled out of Leeds clash as Aston Villa boss Smith stops short of setting return date

Jack Grealish has been ruled out of Aston Villa’s trip to Leeds on Saturday, but Dean Smith has suggested that his captain could return for a visit to Sheffield United on Wednesday.

The Villans were left frustrated ahead of their last Premier League outing when an untimely knock for their talismanic midfielder was leaked to Midlands rivals Leicester.

The 25-year-old played no part in a 2-1 defeat to the Foxes and will not come back into contention for a clash with Leeds at Elland Road.

Villa boss Smith has told reporters at his pre-match press conference: “Jack won't be available for the game.

“The latest is he's still got a little bit of pain, not too much. As ever with Jack, whenever he's involved with anything, there's an awful lot of speculation.

“Now, I know I was a little bit vague last week because it's a bit of a strange injury and I can't speculate on something. I know, certainly, that a lot of people were speculating that he was going to be out for this amount of games, or weeks.

“But I don't know, Jack doesn't know and the doctor doesn't know how long this will be. It's not long term.

“He could be back for Sheffield United on Wednesday or Wolves next week, that's how the injury is. We’ll be led by Jack on that. He won't be available for tomorrow. Other than that, we're OK.”

The England international has been struggling with a leg complaint.

He was unable to play any part against Leicester as a result, with Villa in no position to take risks on the fitness of their most prized asset.

No official announcement has been made on how news of Grealish’s latest setback got out, but there have been suggestions that Fantasy Premier League was able to reveal the news.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted to knowing before team sheets dropped that Villa would be without their skipper, leading Smith to declare that he would be launching an investigation.

He said: “I was made aware on social media there were rumours he was not going to play. If that is coming out of our training ground I will find out where it is coming from and reprimand whoever it is coming from.

“It certainly does [help the opposition]. It is something I would not be happy with.

“It is something I wouldn't be happy with and we will certainly get to the bottom of it.”

