WATCH: Gotham FC squad erupts as Juan Carlos Amoros is named NWSL Coach of the Year as Spaniard vows 'they're not done yet'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Madrid native, who joined Gotham's ranks in 2022, was given the award Tuesday afternoon in front of his squad and technical staff. He was greeted by an eruption of support and flowers, and he followed it with an inspiring speech informing the group that it's a team award, not just a personal one. He ended by vowing to fight for the NWSL Championship this coming weekend.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amoros has led Gotham from a last-place finish in 2022, to making the playoffs and now challenging for the championship game; it's an incredibly impressive feat.

Dubbed the worst team in the league just one year ago, they now sport multiple USWNT stars, including legendary defender Ali Krieger - who was named to the NWSL Best XI just yesterday. Making the NWSL final shows the growth the team has undergone under the Spaniard.

WHAT NEXT FOR GOTHAM? NWSL final kicks off on Saturday, November 11 where Gotham take on OL Reign for a chance at the biggest piece of silverware up for grabs this season.