Portugal vs Switzerland

WATCH: Unbelievable! Goncalo Ramos replaces Ronaldo for Portugal and completes hat trick in World Cup last-16 match against Switzerland

Matt O'Connor-Simpson
23:40 GMT+3 06/12/2022
Gonzalo Ramos Portugal World Cup
Portugal youngster Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland and stole the headlines by scoring a hat-trick.

WHAT HAPPENED? Cristiano Ronaldo may struggle to regain his place in the Portugal starting XI after seeing his replacement, 21-year-old Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, come into the team and net a hat-trick in the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos made his mark at the 2022 World Cup in some style by scoring the tournament's first hat-trick against Switzerland. He's also the first player to score a hat-trick on his first World Cup start since Miroslav Klose for Germany in 2002, and he will be hoping he's done enough to keep his place in the team for the quarter-finals.

WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? Santos's side go on to face Morocco for a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

