Going nowhere! Eden Hazard has no plans to leave Real Madrid before the end of his contract amid links to MLS

Out of favour Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard plans to see out the final year of his contract and will not leave the Spanish capital this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hazard's contract runs until June 2024, and the former Chelsea man intends to see out the rest of the deal, according to The Athletic. The Belgian winger met with the club in February, and the two sides determined he would stay for one more year. Hazard is the highest-paid player in Madrid's squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid broke their club transfer record to sign Hazard in 2019, paying Chelsea an initial €100 million (£88.3m/$107.6m) for his services. The deal could have reached up to €160m, but not all add-ons have been met. Hazard hasn't surpassed 20 league appearances in his four full seasons for Los Blancos.

WHAT THEY SAID? Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that Hazard will be given a chance to prove himself before the end of the season:

"Hazard is fine. He is training and he wants to have minutes. He can get them in the next few games," Ancelotti said in a pre-match press conference last week.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAZARD? The winger is linked with a move to MLS, with a move possible once his deal expires in June 2024.

